Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 19
Two armed men allegedly robbed Rs 18 lakh from outside Punjab National Bank in Kathunangal area here on Monday.
The cash was being taken to the bank from the cash van when the incident took place.
The SSP said probe was on and statements of bank authorities were being recorded.
Earlier, the SSP had refuted claims of lakhs of rupees being looted.
