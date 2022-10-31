Armed miscreants fire shots in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 30

Panic gripped Barwala village on Friday night when a group of five unidentified armed persons fired shots at the gate of Amarjit Singh (45).

Amarjit Singh and his family members were asleep at that time when the armed miscreants knocked at his door. He did not respond to their knock.

Amarjit Singh in his complaint to the Sadar police, Patti said that when he refused to respond due to the darkness outside, the armed men fired at the main gate of his residence and started uttering filthy language against him.

The armed men fled from the spot after firing shots in a car. A case under Section 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard.