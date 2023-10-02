Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

Three armed persons looted a jeweller on gunpoint and decamped with gold worth Rs 76 lakh from him.

The suspects were known to victim Gurpreet Singh, a resident of the Gurnam Nagar area. He has a shop on the Tahli Sahib Gurdwara road.

Following his complaint, the police have booked Davinder Singh, alias Dara, of Drumma Wala Bazaar, Chohan and their unknown accomplices.

The police said raids were on to arrest the suspects. Gurpreet told the police that Davinder had taken 100 gm of gold from him earlier. Yesterday, he called him to give the payment. The victim said Davinder and his accomplices picked him up from Court Chowk on their I-20 car. On the way, Davinder pointed a pistol at the victim and snatched 1.423 kg of gold which he was carrying at that time. Later, the suspects dumped the victim on the 100-foot-road and fled from the spot.

Shiv Darshan Singh, SHO, Division B police station, said raids were on to nab the suspects. He said a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects. He said antecedents of Davinder Singh were also being looked into.