Armed robbers attack couple in Amritsar, flee with Rs 15K

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

A couple was robbed by unidentified persons after pointing sharp-edged weapon at them outside the railway station in the wee hours here on Monday.

Victim Jaswinder Singh was going to drop his wife to the railway station, who was going to Delhi. Though the police have registered a case in this connection, there was no breakthrough so far.

Jaswinder told the police that they were on a scooter (PB02-BJ-0348) and when they reached near the flyover, three unidentified persons came on a bike and intercepted them. They asked to handover whatever they had. He said as he refused, the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapon leaving him injured. The accused snatched his wife’s purse containing Rs 15,000 cash and some important documents and keys of the house.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and further investigations were on. The police said they were examining the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects.