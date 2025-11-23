DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Armed robbers loot Rs 2.7 lakh from garments trader; 1 nabbed

Armed robbers loot Rs 2.7 lakh from garments trader; 1 nabbed

The robbery occurred as shop owner was closing for the day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:46 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ACP Gagandeep Singh along with other officials briefs about the robber’s arrest in Amritsar on Saturday.
Advertisement

Three armed robbers with masked faces looted a readymade garment trader on Sultanwind Road, under the jurisdiction of the B-Division police station here on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Brandishing a pistol, the accused threatened the shop owner to kill him and fled with Rs 2.70 lakh in cash and a gold bracelet.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, one of the suspects was nabbed within hours of the incident and the police recovered a pistol and a bullet proof jacket from his possession here today.

Advertisement

“Following a technical probe and human intelligence, the police have arrested one of the suspects and seized a pistol and a bullet-proof jacket from him while raids were on to arrest other accused who have been identified,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Gagandeep Singh.

A case of armed robbery has been registered against unidentified accused. The police have seized the shop’s DVR and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, Rahul Arora, who runs a clothing business by the name of Guru Kripa, was preparing to close the shop when the robbery occurred. His staff members were also winding up work.

The day’s earnings (Rs 2.70 lakh) was kept in the cash drawer and some payments were still pending.

At that moment, three masked men on a motorcycle arrived at the shop. Entering swiftly, they pointed a pistol at Rahul and threatened to kill him if he resisted. One of the robbers rushed to the cash counter and emptied the entire amount into his pocket. Another robber forced Rohit to remove the gold bracelet he was wearing.

Within moments, the assailants escaped on their motorcycle.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts