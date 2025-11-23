Armed robbers loot Rs 2.7 lakh from garments trader; 1 nabbed

Three armed robbers with masked faces looted a readymade garment trader on Sultanwind Road, under the jurisdiction of the B-Division police station here on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Brandishing a pistol, the accused threatened the shop owner to kill him and fled with Rs 2.70 lakh in cash and a gold bracelet.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, one of the suspects was nabbed within hours of the incident and the police recovered a pistol and a bullet proof jacket from his possession here today.

Advertisement

“Following a technical probe and human intelligence, the police have arrested one of the suspects and seized a pistol and a bullet-proof jacket from him while raids were on to arrest other accused who have been identified,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Gagandeep Singh.

A case of armed robbery has been registered against unidentified accused. The police have seized the shop’s DVR and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, Rahul Arora, who runs a clothing business by the name of Guru Kripa, was preparing to close the shop when the robbery occurred. His staff members were also winding up work.

The day’s earnings (Rs 2.70 lakh) was kept in the cash drawer and some payments were still pending.

At that moment, three masked men on a motorcycle arrived at the shop. Entering swiftly, they pointed a pistol at Rahul and threatened to kill him if he resisted. One of the robbers rushed to the cash counter and emptied the entire amount into his pocket. Another robber forced Rohit to remove the gold bracelet he was wearing.

Within moments, the assailants escaped on their motorcycle.