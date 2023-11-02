Armed robbers loot liquor, cash in border village

Tarn Taran, November 1
Four armed robbers looted liquor worth Rs 37,000 and cash to the tune of Rs 2,500 from a wine shop in Sarai Amanat Khan village located in the border area on Monday night.
Jarnail Singh Thendhe, salesman at the wine shop, told local police that he was present in the shop when the robbers came posing
as customers and looted cash from the counter and then took away liquor
bottles before fleeing from the spot.
The Station House Officer, Hardeep Singh, said that a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered in this regard.
