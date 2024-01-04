Armed robbers loot petrol pump after shooting at owner

Tarn Taran, January 3
Five armed and masked robbers looted the Aggrawal Filling Station, Kadgill, situated on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru Road on Wednesday after shooting at and injuring Sham Sunder Aggarwal, owner of the petrol pump.
Sham Sunder Aggarwal has been admitted to a local private hospital where his condition is said to be stable. Soon after the incident, a Sadar police team led by SHO Harinder Singh reached the spot and initiated proceedings. Sub-inspector Naresh Kumar informed that the robbers came to the spot in a Swift car from the Tarn Taran city side. The robbers demanded cash from Sham Sunder who was standing outside. He refused as the pump was closed due to truckers’ strike.
One of the robbers fired at him and took keys of the cash counter. The robbers went inside the office, took away the cash and then fled toward NH-54. The police said that a case under Section 379-B and 307 of IPC has been registered in this regard.
