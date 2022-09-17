Armed robbers make vain bid to burgle house

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

Three armed persons entered a house with the motive of robbing it in Garden Colony here on Friday. The accused thrashed the woman working in the kitchen while her maid, who came to save the victim, was also beaten up.

As people started gathering hearing their shouts, the unidentified robbers fled the scene. Rajiv Gupta, a resident of Garden Colony on Lawrence Road, told the police that he got a call from his sister-in-law Kaveshi Mahindru that three unidentified persons had entered the house. He immediately rushed back to his house. However, by the time he reached the house, the accused had fled the house.

The victim told him that she was working in the kitchen around 2.30pm when she felt that someone was there in the porch. She said she thought their driver had come. As she opened the door, she saw three unidentified persons standing in the porch. When confronted, she asked them how they entered the house and started rushing back to the kitchen, but the accused caught hold of her.

She said they tried to strangle her while one of their accomplices hit something on her head. Their maid, Parminder Kaur, came out and tried to save her and also raised an alarm. She said the suspects, who were armed with pistols, fled the spot.

The Civil Lines police have registered a case under Sections 354, 382, 452, 506 and 511 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the unidentified robbers. Amolakdeep Singh, SHO, Civil Lines, said CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to identify the suspects.