Armed robbers target Internet cafe, loot cash

Tarn Taran, May 29
Three unidentified miscreants, who had their faces masked, robbed an internet café (R K Internet Café) proprietor, Ravi Kumar, of Rs 35,000 at gunpoint here. The café was situated on the Jandiala road in Tarn Taran.
The victim was busy in the café with the customers when three motorcycle-borne robbers landed outside his café. Two of the robbers trespassed into his café and threatened the customers against raising the alarm. They robbed the cash kept in the cash box of the counter. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai