Armed robbers target Internet cafe, loot cash

Tarn Taran, May 29

Three unidentified miscreants, who had their faces masked, robbed an internet café (R K Internet Café) proprietor, Ravi Kumar, of Rs 35,000 at gunpoint here. The café was situated on the Jandiala road in Tarn Taran.

The victim was busy in the café with the customers when three motorcycle-borne robbers landed outside his café. Two of the robbers trespassed into his café and threatened the customers against raising the alarm. They robbed the cash kept in the cash box of the counter. A case has been registered.