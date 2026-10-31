Arms cache: Eight land in Amritsar police net

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested eight persons and recovered 11 illegal pistols, four live cartridges, apart from 2.2 kg of heroin, in three separate cases.

With the arrests, the police claimed to have busted rackets involved in the illegal supply of sophisticated weapons smuggled from Pakistan into the city.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav said as per preliminary investigation, the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers, who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements. Further investigation to establish backward and forward linkages is underway. Also, efforts are on to identify other individuals involved in the network, he added.

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Sharing details, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the Chheharta police had arrested Karandeep Singh, alias Babbu (24), a resident of Bhalla Colony, and recovered two pistols from his possession.

Similarly in another instance, the Division A police nabbed six persons identified as Karan Singh, alias Vansh (19), Angraj Singh, alias Shanki (28), Manpreet Singh, alias Karan (22), Rahul, alias Shaani (30), Kapil, alias Papal (31) and Nikhil Gill, alias Sap (27), and recovered seven pistols from their possession.

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During the investigation, the police found that Karan Singh, alias Vansh, was allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler, who arranged consignments of illegal weapons through drones. The accused and their associates allegedly retrieved the consignments and supplied the weapons to other persons involved in criminal activities.

In another case, the Chheharta police arrested Karandeep Singh, alias Karan (20), and recovered two pistols, along with 2.293 kg of heroin, from his possession.

The total recovery included three Glock 9mm pistols, two Star .30-bore pistols, one Beretta .30-bore pistol, one PX-5 .30-bore pistol, three other .30-bore pistols and a country-made .32-bore pistol.

The unabated supply of arms and drugs from Pakistan with the help of drones has raised concerns among various agencies.

In the past one week, the Punjab Police have seized over 50 weapons, apart from drugs.