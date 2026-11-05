Arms, explosives and drug trafficking networks busted in Amritsar; 16 arrested

The Amritsar Rural Police have busted multiple illegal arms, explosives and drug trafficking networks, arrested 16 accused and recovered two sophisticated Uzi sub-machine guns, five illegal pistols, two hand grenades, 34 kg of heroin and 26 live cartridges during the operations.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the police also solved three firing incidents during the operation, indicating links between illegal weapon supplies and criminal activities in the region.

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He said preliminary investigations suggested that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements in Punjab.

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Separate FIRs have been registered at Gharinda, Beas, Mehta, Lopoke and Chatiwind police stations in Amritsar district, said Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Inspector General, Border Range.

The police are now investigating the backward and forward linkages of the networks to identify the handlers, suppliers and other members involved in the illegal trade.

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Bhullar said further investigation was underway to establish the wider network and identify the intended recipients of the weapons and narcotics.