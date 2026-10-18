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Home / Amritsar / Arms seizure: Amritsar police mull bringing jail inmate on production warrant

Arms seizure: Amritsar police mull bringing jail inmate on production warrant

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police has been contemplating bringing a jail inmate, identified as Ashish Masih, on production warrant after his name cropped up during the interrogation of five suspects arrested in the seizure of an assault rifle, two hand grenades and 13 pistols allegedly smuggled from Pakistan.

He is currently lodged in the Hoshiarpur Jail. Sources in the CI revealed that Masih was in touch with Gaurav Masih, a resident of Gounspura village in Batala. He was among the five persons arrested in the case.

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Among others nabbed included the father-son duo, Gurpreet Singh and Jaskaran Singh, residents of Ballarwal village in Ajnala, Veenu of Sagarpur in Batala and Amritpal Singh of Rasulpur village in Batala.

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The police said Masih was running the arms and narcotics smuggling module through a mobile phone from inside the jail. He has a number of his operatives working at his behest outside the jail.

During interrogation, Gaurav Masih, who is currently on police remand, revealed details of the network and his association with Ashish Masih. Investigators found that Gaurav first came in contact with Ashish at a church in Gurdaspur, following which he was allegedly lured into arms and drug smuggling on the promise of handsome returns.

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He said around eight criminal cases of drug and arms smuggling and hooliganism had been registered against Ashish Masih, who originally hailed from the Tibri Cantonment area in Gurdaspur

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