Arms seizure: Third accused nabbed from Mumbai airport, was trying to flee country

The Amritsar rural police have arrested one Ranjan Chauhan, a resident of the Mustafabad area, from the Mumbai airport while trying to flee the country.

His name cropped up during the investigation into the seizure of 15 pistols and 5 kg of heroin for which two persons, identified as Deepak Singh of Rorawala Khurd and Subhpreet Singh of Verka, Majitha bypass area, were arrested on September 7.

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He had been evading arrest after his name figured during the probe which pointed out that Chauhan was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms and was coordinating the movement of consignments of heroin and weapons through his associates.

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A police official preferring anonymity said Chauhan allegedly switched off two mobile phones and left Amritsar soon after the arrest of Deepak and Shubham.

A look out notice was also issued against him on September 10. Preliminary probe revealed that Chauhan initially stayed in Delhi before shifting to Mumbai, where he had allegedly been hiding for around 15 days.

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The police were suspecting that he might flee abroad. His attempt to leave the country, however, came to an end at the Mumbai airport, where the authorities alerted the Maharashtra Police and he was taken

into custody.

The Punjab Police were then informed. He is being brought to Amritsar for further interrogation.

The police have also found that a heroin smuggling case is registered against Chauhan in Gurdaspur.

They said Deepak was allegedly one of Chauhan’s closest operatives. The police are now contemplating to seek Deepak’s production warrant for further interrogation in the case.

Chauhan’s questioning would help identify his accomplices, officials said.