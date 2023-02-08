Arms smugglers’ gang: Day after, investigations on to ascertain number of weapons smuggled so far

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 7

A day after the arrest of three armed smugglers, including a jail inmate, investigations were on to ascertain the number of weapons smuggled by them so far. The accused was involved in throwing prohibited material, including mobile phones, inside the High Security Jail complex.

The anti-gangster force of the city police had busted an inter-state gang of weapon smugglers and confiscated three country-made pistols and two live bullets from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as jail inmate Mukesh Kumar, who originally hailed from Haizpur in Bihar, Sukhchain Singh and Jobanjit Singh, both residents of Majitha.

During preliminary probe, it was found that Mukesh, who was a murder convict, was languishing in the Amritsar Central Jail. The police also confiscated a mobile phone from his possession on the disclosure of Sukhchain Singh and Jobanjit Singh.

Sukhchain came in contact with him in the jail when they planned to smuggle country-made weapons to Punjab after coming out on bail.

“During probe, it came to light that the Mukesh was running the arms smuggling network from inside the jail. Sukhchain and Jobanjit were also involved in throwing mobile phones and other prohibited material inside the High Security jail complex,” said Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations).

The police were also trying to identify the accomplices of Mukesh Kumar who helped the duo - Sukhchain and Jobanjit - in acquiring the weapons.

Seized items

