Arms smuggling: Police recover one more illegal pistol from Kallu

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 13

City police have confiscated one more illegal pistol on the basis of disclosures made by Amritpal Singh alias Kallu, a resident of Bhullar village in Tarn Taran, who was nabbed yesterday with 13 country-made pistols of .32 bore smuggled from Madhya Pradesh.

Revealing this, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, City-2, Prabhjot Singh Virk said he had earlier smuggled arms consignments twice. Nevertheless, it was for the first time that he had brought pistols in such large numbers with him. The police team had also recovered 24 magazines and two live rounds, apart from impounding the Hyundai i20 car in which he was travelling.

“The police have identified the arms smuggling suspects who supplied the weapons to him. Police teams were dispatched to MP to arrest them,” said Virk though he refused to divulge their identification as it could hamper the investigations.

He has been facing at least eight criminal cases pertaining to the NDPS Act besides Arms Act in various districts. During interrogation, he had disclosed that he used to buy one pistol from Madhya Pradesh for Rs 35,000 and sell it for Rs 50,000 in Punjab.

The police was identifying his clients who used to procure the weapons from him. “Efforts were on to unearth the entire procurement and supply chain to bust the network,” he added.

Arms smuggling from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Punjab has assumed alarming proportions with Punjab Police busting arms smuggling rackets on a regular basis in the state. On October 22, the police had arrested three persons and recovered 11 pistols from them.

