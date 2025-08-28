DT
Home / Amritsar / Arms supplied in nebuliser boxes, reveals probe after interrogation

Arms supplied in nebuliser boxes, reveals probe after interrogation

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Amit Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali in Chheharta area, who was arrested by Amritsar police with five Glock pistols yesterday, used to supply weapon consignments in the boxes of nebuliser machines in order to hoodwink the cops.

They used to fix the pistols in such a way that nobody could judge that there were weapons instead of nebuliser machines inside the boxes.

This came to light during Amit’s interrogation, currently in police remand for further investigations.

The police also recovered five sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistols along with four magazines from his possession. They used to travel in e-rickshaws for delivering the weapons to their clients who used to come outside the railway station for procuring the weapons.

According to police, he along with his accomplice Gurpreet Singh, alias Ginny, was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were pushing weapons to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

Vinod Sharma, SHO, Chheharta police station, said that raids were continuing to arrest Ginny. His arrest would further shed light on their modus operandi and his Pakistan-based links.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Chheharta police led by SHO Vinod Sharma got intelligence inputs that Amit was on way to deliver the weapon consignment to someone.

The probe revealed that the suspect used to receive weapon consignments dropped through drones from locations provided by cross-border handlers.

