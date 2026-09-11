DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Arms supply network busted; 3 arrested with two AK-47 rifles, 50 live cartridges in Amritsar

Arms supply network busted; 3 arrested with two AK-47 rifles, 50 live cartridges in Amritsar

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police at a press meet in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

With the arrest of three persons, the Commissionerate Police have busted an alleged illegal arms supply network and recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 50 live cartridges from their possession in the Chheharta area.

The accused have been identified as Gurmukh Singh (27), a pet shop owner from Chattiwind village, Parasdeep Singh (26), a labourer from Bhai Manjh Road, and Gurjant Singh (24), an agriculturist from Jaur Singh Wala village in Tarn Taran district.

Advertisement

According to the police, Gurmukh and Parasdeep were arrested on September 5 on the basis of specific intelligence inputs leading to the recovery of the assault rifles.

Advertisement

During interrogation, they allegedly disclosed that the weapons had been procured through Gurjant Singh, following which he was also nominated in the case and arrested on September 7 from the Cantonment area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gurjant was allegedly in contact with a foreign-based arms smuggler. The police suspect that the weapons were sent across the border through a drone and that the accused were planning to supply them to criminal elements.

Advertisement

Gurmukh has one previous case registered against

him at Chattiwind police station, while no previous criminal case has been found against Parasdeep and Gurjant, said the police.

A case has been registered at the Chheharta police station under Sections 111 and 113 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and establish the source

and intended recipients of the weapons.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts