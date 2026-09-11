Arms supply network busted; 3 arrested with two AK-47 rifles, 50 live cartridges in Amritsar

With the arrest of three persons, the Commissionerate Police have busted an alleged illegal arms supply network and recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 50 live cartridges from their possession in the Chheharta area.

The accused have been identified as Gurmukh Singh (27), a pet shop owner from Chattiwind village, Parasdeep Singh (26), a labourer from Bhai Manjh Road, and Gurjant Singh (24), an agriculturist from Jaur Singh Wala village in Tarn Taran district.

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According to the police, Gurmukh and Parasdeep were arrested on September 5 on the basis of specific intelligence inputs leading to the recovery of the assault rifles.

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During interrogation, they allegedly disclosed that the weapons had been procured through Gurjant Singh, following which he was also nominated in the case and arrested on September 7 from the Cantonment area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gurjant was allegedly in contact with a foreign-based arms smuggler. The police suspect that the weapons were sent across the border through a drone and that the accused were planning to supply them to criminal elements.

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Gurmukh has one previous case registered against

him at Chattiwind police station, while no previous criminal case has been found against Parasdeep and Gurjant, said the police.

A case has been registered at the Chheharta police station under Sections 111 and 113 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and establish the source

and intended recipients of the weapons.