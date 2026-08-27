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Home / Amritsar / Arms supply network busted, three arrested

Arms supply network busted, three arrested

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:48 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested three alleged members of an arms supply network in two separate operations.

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Three pistols, two magazines, two cartridges and four mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

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During the first operation, the Gharinda police arrested Rohit Deep Singh and Harsh Singh, both residents of Atalgarh village.The police said two foreign-made pistols, two magazines, one cartridge and three mobile phones were recovered from them.

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During the second drive, the Lopoke police arrested Baljinder Singh, a resident of Makhanpur village. A pistol, a magazine and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the three accused were allegedly part of a network involved in supplying illegal weapons to criminals and other anti-social elements. Investigators suspect that the weapons were meant to be handed over to members of criminal gangs for use in further illegal activities.

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Police officials said preliminary investigation had revealed that the two foreign-made pistols recovered in the Gharinda case were allegedly supplied by Pakistan-based smugglers. The weapons were reportedly dropped into the Indian territory using drones, highlighting the suspected use of cross-border drone routes for the movement of illegal arms.

The police are now questioning the arrested accused to ascertain who had placed orders for the weapons, identify the intended recipients and establish the source of the remaining firearms. The investigators are also probing whether the accused had established direct links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

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