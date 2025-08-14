Army ammunition dump continues to stall development in area

The Vallah area remains trapped in a long-standing development deadlock due to the presence of an Indian Army ammunition dump, despite repeated political assurances to have it shifted. Residents and traders say that for years, before every election, they are promised relief, but the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

As per the Works of Defence Act, 1903, no construction or commercial activity is permitted within 1,000 yards of the ammunition dump. The restriction has severely affected residents who wish to construct or expand their buildings, with vegetable market traders among the worst hit.

The dump covers 120 acres and is split into two sections, the old and the new. The old dump land, measuring 66 acres and 2 kanals, was requisitioned in 1966 and formally acquired in 1971, with official notifications issued in 1970 and 1972.

Over the years, several political figures have taken up the matter. Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu tried to have the dump relocated, while in 2022, a BJP candidate from the Amritsar East constituency, Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, met senior Army officers seeking to reduce the no-activity zone from 1,000 yards to 350 yards. Raju, retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, raised the issue with the Ministry of Defence. The Defence Secretary assured a satisfactory resolution, but no concrete progress has been made.

The All-Fruit Vegetable Traders’ Association has been consistently pressing authorities to reduce the restricted zone to 350 yards, arguing that the current limit is unnecessarily hampering economic activity. The issue has also been raised in the past by Navjot Singh Sidhu with former defence ministers, including Arun Jaitley and AK Antony.

In December 2013, the Operational and Logistics Branch of the Home Department surveyed all ammunition dumps in Punjab, including Vallah, to explore the possibility of reducing the restricted areas. However, for Vallah’s residents and traders, the wait for change continues.