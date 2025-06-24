Army celebrates International Olympic Day at Tibri cantonment

The International Olympic Day-2025 was celebrated today by the Army at the Tibri cantonment with verve and vigour with former hockey Olympian Rupinder Pal Singh being the chief guest.

At present, Rupinder Pal is serving as the SDM, Kalanaur.

The Olympic Day has been celebrated every year on this day ever since 1948. It commemorates the revival of the Olympic Games in Paris on June 23, 1894. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was officially formed on this day. It aims at promoting participation in sports across the globe irrespective of age, gender or athletic ability.

150 soldiers and officers of the Dera Baba Nanak brigade took part in a walkathon which was held at the Tibri military station. The searing heat did not come in their way of participating in the event.

Rupinder Pal Singh, an Arjuna Awardee and considered to be one of the country’s leading drag- flickers, delivered a moving speech. He was a part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also interacted with the soldiers and exhorted them to do their best for the country.

The walkathon was supervised by station commander Brig Vikramjit Singh Kochhar.

On the occasion, Brig Kochhar spoke about the Olympic movement and how it had changed global sport for the better ever since it came into existence in 1894. Brig Kochhar also felicitated Rupinder Pal Singh.