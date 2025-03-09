Army holds veterans’ rally at Tibri station

The Panther Division of the Army organised a veterans’ rally at Tibri Military Station on Saturday. Paying tribute to the veterans, Veer Naaris and Veer Matas for their dedicated service and sacrifice for the nation, the event reaffirmed the Army’s unwavering commitment to its extended family.

With over 1,500 veterans in attendance, the rally served as a platform to address grievances and ensure delivery of post-retirement entitlements. Collaboration with Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), state government and bank officials helped to resolve many pension-related issues through proper documentation. A medical camp was also set up, ensuring healthcare support for the veterans and their families.

Addressing the gathering, Maj Gen Kartik C Seshadri, GOC, Panther Division, expressed deep gratitude for the contribution of veterans to nation-building and reassured them of the Army’s steadfast support. He emphasised that veterans remain an integral part of the armed forces fraternity and that their welfare remained a top priority.

The rally was more than just an event—it was a celebration of brotherhood and an enduring bond which extends beyond the uniform.