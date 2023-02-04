Army jawan attacked, robbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An Army Jawan was attacked and robbed by two armed snatchers in Beas while he was returning home from his duty. Parvat Malakar, who originally hailed from Medhanipur estate in West Bengal, lives in a rented accommodation in Beas. He told the police that while he was returning home on his bike on Wednesday night, two bike-borne persons came from behind. They suddenly attacked him with an iron rod. They snatched his mobile phone before fleeing from the spot. The police said a case under Section 379-B (2) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons. Further investigations were on to identify the suspects. The police were scanning CCTV cameras to get clues about the miscreants.