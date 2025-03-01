Army man among 5 held with drugs, illegal weapon

The district in its move against drug peddlers arrested five persons including one army personal who was in leave from his duties. Another person was arrested with England made pistol with two cartridges.

Ajaraj Singh, SP (Investigation) informed here today that the police of the different police stations recovered 435 grams of Heroin, five thousands drug money, two mobiles, one motor cycle besides a England made pistol with two cartridges.

SP said that the local Sadar police arrested two motor cycle born who were identified as Tejpal Singh resident of Kaler village and army personal serving in Guhati and was on leave and his associate Vishal Singh of Attari with 400 grams of Heroin, drug money, two mobiles and their motor cycle. SP said that the army personal with his links across the smugglers used to receive drug through drones ans supplied kit to other parts of the country.

Gurlal Singh of Khemkaran was arrested from his village by the Khemkaran police with England made pistol and two cartridges. The accused including three other who were arrested with drugs have been booked under relevant sections of the BNS, NDPS act and arms act by the concerned police.