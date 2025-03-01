DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Army man among 5 held with drugs, illegal weapon

Army man among 5 held with drugs, illegal weapon

The district in its move against drug peddlers arrested five persons including one army personal who was in leave from his duties. Another person was arrested with England made pistol with two cartridges. Ajaraj Singh, SP (Investigation) informed here today...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The district in its move against drug peddlers arrested five persons including one army personal who was in leave from his duties. Another person was arrested with England made pistol with two cartridges.

Ajaraj Singh, SP (Investigation) informed here today that the police of the different police stations recovered 435 grams of Heroin, five thousands drug money, two mobiles, one motor cycle besides a England made pistol with two cartridges.

SP said that the local Sadar police arrested two motor cycle born who were identified as Tejpal Singh resident of Kaler village and army personal serving in Guhati and was on leave and his associate Vishal Singh of Attari with 400 grams of Heroin, drug money, two mobiles and their motor cycle. SP said that the army personal with his links across the smugglers used to receive drug through drones ans supplied kit to other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Gurlal Singh of Khemkaran was arrested from his village by the Khemkaran police with England made pistol and two cartridges. The accused including three other who were arrested with drugs have been booked under relevant sections of the BNS, NDPS act and arms act by the concerned police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper