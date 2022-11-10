Army man robbed of cash, motorbike

Tarn Taran, November 9
An Army man was robbed by five armed miscreants near Chambal village on Monday evening. The victim, Daljit Singh, a resident of Jatta village said after withdrawing Rs 10,000 from an ATM near Naushehra Pannuan village, he was heading towards his village on his motorbike bearing registration No. PB-46 Z-1226.
When he reached near Chambal village five motorcycle-bound miscreants intercepted him and while pointing a gun at him demanded all the valuables he was carrying.
The robbers threatened to kill him if he did not oblige. The victim said he handed over his wallet to the robbers that included Rs 10,000, smart military card, Aadhaar card and driving license. The robbers also took his motorbike and cell phone at the time of fleeing.
The Sarhali police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC. ASI Jaspreet Singh, in charge, police post Naushehra Pannuan, said the accused had not been identified so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper