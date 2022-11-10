Army man robbed of cash, motorbike

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 9

An Army man was robbed by five armed miscreants near Chambal village on Monday evening. The victim, Daljit Singh, a resident of Jatta village said after withdrawing Rs 10,000 from an ATM near Naushehra Pannuan village, he was heading towards his village on his motorbike bearing registration No. PB-46 Z-1226.

When he reached near Chambal village five motorcycle-bound miscreants intercepted him and while pointing a gun at him demanded all the valuables he was carrying.

The robbers threatened to kill him if he did not oblige. The victim said he handed over his wallet to the robbers that included Rs 10,000, smart military card, Aadhaar card and driving license. The robbers also took his motorbike and cell phone at the time of fleeing.

The Sarhali police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC. ASI Jaspreet Singh, in charge, police post Naushehra Pannuan, said the accused had not been identified so far.