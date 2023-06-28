Army man shot dead in Jandiala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

An Army man identified as Gursewak Singh was shot dead by armed assailants in Jandiala Guru area here on Monday night. Currently posted in Uttarakhand, he had come on leave to meet his kin. Hailing from Bhikhiwind area, he had come to meet his married sister in Thathia village in Jandiala Guru area.

According to information, he along with his sister, her husband and family came out of a restaurant when the incident took place. Police officials reached the spot and started a probe. They said a case had been registered and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. Investigations were underway to identify the shooters. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Gursewak Singh hailed from Bhai Lodhike village in Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran area. He had recently come on leave. On Monday, he came to meet his sister, her husband and other members of the family. Later, they decided to dine out at a restaurant in Jandiala Guru. He said after the dinner when they came out, unknown persons attacked Gursewak Singh. When the family members opposed, the accused shot him dead.

Jugraj Singh, SP (Investigations), Amritsar rural police, said investigations were. He said the exact cause of the attack was yet to be ascertained though personal enmity could not be ruled out.