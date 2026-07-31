Army okays cleaning of Sakki Nullah in Ajnala

The Army has granted the approval (NOC) to the government to clean the last part of Sakki Nullah.

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Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who represented the government in the meeting held on Thursday, in which senior officers of the Army, Brigadier SS Chillar (SM), Brigadier Sukhbir Singh (SM) and Commanding Officer Antony Robbins D, gave the approval for the work.

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Dhaliwal said this paved the way for resolving this important issue that had been pending for a long time. He elaborated that about 5 km of Sakki Nullah from Lodhi Gujjar village to the Ravi river comes under the control of the Army. Without the approval of the Army, desilting could not be done in this area. This led to accumulation of a large amount of silt and soil in the nullah and the drainage of water was very slow.

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Dhaliwal hoped that as soon as the water level decreases, large-scale desilting work will be started in this area. This will ensure smooth drainage of water in the nullah and will protect the crops of farmers, poor labourers and houses of common people from damage during the rainy season.

He said with the cooperation of the Army, this important public interest issue has been successfully resolved during today’s meeting.

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Superintending Engineer (SE) Mahesh Singh, Executive Engineer (XEN) Ankush Chaudhary and Junior Engineer (JE) Kamalpreet Singh, among others, were also present on the occasion.