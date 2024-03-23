Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

An armed forces veteran and MD in Microbiology, Maj Dr Sunil Bhardwaj has written a letter to the President after failing to find his name in the list of candidates selected for the post of assistant professor (AP) advertised by the Directorate of Research and Medical Education (DRME) demanding his intervention.

Dr Bhardwaj has been denied this post on the grounds that he had not served in rural areas during his service, which is a requisite in case the candidate has not completed his senior residency (SR). As he had completed only one and a half years of SR at the time of applying for the post of AP under the promotional quota from PCMS, Dr Bhardwaj had only two years and three months of service to his credit after joining PCMS in September 2009.

However, he had served nearly five years in the Indian Army out of which he had served two years and seven months in Kashmir along with the 21 Rashtriya Rifles. As per the service experience certificate issued by the Directorate General Medical Services (Army), his service in Kashmir was classified as service in a remote area.

Dr Bhardwaj said at the time of filling of the applications in December 2022, the DRME had raised objections to his eligibility but the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked it to consider the application.

“Now after the selection list was approached on March 15 this year, my name is still missing even though I was on the top in the seniority list prepared by the department for selection of APs. I am being forced to go to court again,” he said.

Alleging that the Punjab Government is not concerned about the welfare of armed forces personnel, Bhardwaj said, “As per Punjab Government notification, a Service Selection Commission officer has to be granted advance increments equal to years of service rendered in the armed forces but I had to fight for one and a half years to get the same.”

Further discussing his displeasure with governments, he said, “At the time of Covid-19 when I was sent to Muktsar, my salary was not released for 13 months on flimsy grounds.” He said in the letter addressed to the President, he has requested the President, senior armed forces officials and other functionaries of the government to look into the grave matter of disallowing their rightful dues to the veterans of armed forces.

“When I was with Rashtriya Rifles for two years and seven months, the medical officer was required to carry a gun and tend to wounded soldiers in the middle of firing in a jungle in Kashmir. Can someone say that was not a rural service. Then I served in Operation Kosi Prahar, a national calamity in Bihar in the year 2008. If that too cannot be considered a service in a rural area,” said Dr Bhardwal

