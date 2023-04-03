Around 1,800 runners compete in half marathon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

About 1,800 professional runners and commoners took part in half marathon conducted by Dera Kar Sewa Bhuri Wale under the auspices of Sant Kashmir Singh Bhuriwala of Kar Sewa today morning. The half marathon started from Ansal Town at Verka Bypass with the mission of maintaining the environment, creating health awareness for the whole society, especially youth, to lead a healthy life and creating a healthy society. It was ended by returning to Fatehgarh Shukarchak and Hothian canal bridges. Sant Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib Wale participated as the chief guest and Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun, MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA Jeevanjot Kaur, Baba Avtar Singh Dhatal, Baba Sukhwinder Singh, DCP Praminder Singh Bhandal started the race by showing green flag to the athletes.

Sant Sewa Singh said, “The youth are the valuable assets of the country and they always played a major role in the progress and prosperity of the country. That’s why events like marathon or sports are very important to make the young generation aware of health. Saint Kashmir Singh Bhuriwala has done the services of historical Gurdhams as well as cleanliness of Amritsar city. He has been serving the holy city of Guru Ramdas by planting a large number of trees besides taking care of natural resources, a commendable effort has been made to organize marathon for youth and people of all age groups.”

In women section, Priyanka Devi, Mamta Sharma and Sukhdeep Kaur got the first, second and third price of Rs 5,100, 2,100 and 1,100, respectively, while in the men section, Shamsher Singh, Pritam Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar got the first, second and third price of the similar amount.

Apart from this, all the participants were honoured with medals and certificates. Sant Kashmir Singh said students from different schools of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Rajasthan participated in the half marathon. He thanked the people who came to watch the marathon, the administration and the sponsoring companies for their cooperation and the members of the committee constituted for the preparation of the marathon. He also announced to organise the marathon every year.

Coconut water, salt water, glucose, Verka lassi, jaggery and fruits were also arranged for the players on the occasion. Athletes wore T-shirts of different colours to identify the different categories participating in the race. To make the event more interesting, dholi, military bands, Punjabi shaan bhangra, Malwai giddha teams and artistes entertained the spectators at various places along the route of the half marathon.