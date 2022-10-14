Around four lakh population yet to be approached under delimitation survey

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, october 13

The term of the incumbent Municipal Corporation (MC) House would end in January, but the delimitation survey being conducted by MC employees remains incomplete. An estimated 4 lakh population is yet to be approached under the survey

The incumbent MC House was constituted in January 2018. The term of the elected House is going to end in January 2023. Elections for the MC House should be held before the term of the House expires as per rules.

Following the MC elections, the Local Bodies Department issued orders to conduct a survey for the delimitation of the Municipal Corporation wards in June 2022. The MC officials claimed that the survey would be completed within a month. The Municipal Corporation officials constituted 7001 blocks of the city and deputed 10 sector officers and 304 employees in the field on June 15 to conduct the survey. After three months, the report prepared after completing the survey was incomplete and had several errors.

According to the report submitted in the month of September, a population of about 5 lakh and more than one lakh houses were not surveyed. The survey teams had not even visited 40 per cent areas of the city. Following this, the MC Commissioner and Joint Commissioner took the matter seriously and on September 14, MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj had given instructions to complete the survey by September 25.

After this, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh was once again put in command and instructions were issued to complete the survey within the next seven days. Despite this, the survey is still incomplete. In the last 25 days, the survey teams visited only 33,000 houses, which were left out in September.

“After completing the survey, the MC would send the report to the Local Bodies Department, Chandigarh. Then it will be decided as to how many wards of Amritsar are to be constituted. The data of the survey would help to reserve the wards for the General, SC and BC category candidates. It may take a long time to complete this whole process. It seems difficult to cover a population of around 4 lakh before January. The Local Bodies Department should hire some experts to speed up the process,” said an MC official.

