Art exhibition opens at KT Kala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The Kausa Trust organised a group art exhibition of paintings, sculptures of renowned artists from the country here on Monday.

The art exhibition features artists including Poonam Rana (Pune), Sonali Kondhare (Nashik), Swita More (Pune), Shweta Kulkarni (Pune), Vikas Kamble (Ahmednagar), Prerana Bagrecha (Pune), Suraj Harpude (Pune), Dinesh Lokhande (Pune), Dinesh Sarmali (Gujarat), Kamlesh Chavda (Ahmedabad), Amit Badgu (Ahmednagar), Omkar Pawar (Pune), Ameya Bhalerao (Pune) and Atul A Kavish (Mumbai).

The exhibition was held under the banner of ‘AMALGAMATION’ and will be among the cultural activities to look for as the city gears up for the G20 Summit.

Rajesh Raina and Brajesh Jolly, secretary and director, respectively, of the trust, said more than 40 artworks would be on display till March 17. “Entry is free for all and we request the art lovers and others to do visit and encourage the artists,” said Rajesh Raina.

A special flute performance by Master Siddharth Jogi was also organized at the exhibition. Many renowned artists from the city, including sculpture Narinder Singh, Mala Chawla and Kulwant Singh Gill, lent their support to the exhibition and appreciated the artists’ efforts to promote Indian art forms.