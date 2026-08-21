Art, of the people, by the people, for the people: Book chronicling democratisation of creativity launched in Amritsar

The Yuj Foundation on Thursday unveiled ‘Art of Community’, an archival book that captures over a decade of India’s public art festivals. More than a visual archive, the publication celebrates the reimagining of public spaces as platforms for creativity, cultural dialogue and community engagement, while documenting the foundation’s vision of making art accessible to everyone.

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Siddharth Yog, founding patron, Yuj Foundation, unveiled the book with Sumi Gupta, art curator and festival director, Punjab Art Initiative, Amritsar. “Great public spaces are defined not only by how they are built, but by how they bring people together. We believe art has the power to transform everyday places into shared cultural experiences that foster creativity, dialogue and a sense of belonging. ‘Art of Community’ celebrates a decade of this journey and reaffirms our commitment to creating communities where culture is an integral part of everyday life,” said Yog.

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Gupta, who has curated several prestigious art festivals across India, including the Dumas Art Project, Whitefield Art Collective, Punjab Art Initiative, Madras Art Guild and Nagpur Kala Sangh, said at the heart of the book was the belief that art belonged to everyone and should be accessible to everyone.

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“When we began this journey more than a decade ago, our vision was simple, to make art a shared public experience rather than something confined to galleries. The book is a celebration of that vision and of the countless artists, students, mentors, institutions and communities who have helped bring it to life. More than an archive of the journey so far, the book is a testament to the transformative power of public art and an invitation to imagine what it can achieve in the years ahead.”

It documents how public art festivals have brought together emerging student talent, established artists, artisans, educators and local communities to transform everyday public spaces into living canvases that encourage conversation, creativity and cultural participation. Over the years, the festivals have become a platform for nurturing young student artists, fostering mentorship and creating meaningful collaborations between academicians, artists and the public. In Amritsar, the annual edition of Punjab Art Initiative transforms a shopping mall into a live art gallery, with over 300 pieces of art across genres displayed for the public to view and interact with.

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Since the first edition of the Dumas Art Project in Surat in 2013, the movement started by the Yug Foundation has expanded across Bengaluru, Chennai, Amritsar, Nagpur and Surat, hosting 33 editions of public art festivals that have welcomed more than 11 million visitors. Along the way, the initiative has collaborated with some of India’s leading art institutions, including Sir JJ School of Art, MSU-Baroda, Chitrakala Parishath, Lalit Kala Akademi, and several universities, while forging international partnerships with UNESCO, the British Council, the Arts for the Future Festival in New York and other global cultural organisations.

“Compiled over ten years with contributions from more than 50 individuals, ‘Art of Community’ is the first publication that envisions the growing archive of India’s public art movement. Through essays, photographs and stories, it captures the evolution of the festivals, their partnerships, the voices of artists and communities, and the impact of making art an integral part of public life,” said Gupta.