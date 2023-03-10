Artistes bring alive Manto, Tagore's stories

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

The ongoing 20th national theatre festival being held at Virsa Vihar by Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi and Manch Rangmanch, presented plays based on stories of eminent writers and literary revolutionaries, Rabindranath Tagore and Saadat Hasan Manto.

The team of Khalsa College theatre presented the play ‘Afsana’, directed by Prof Shraddha and it was dedicated to International Women’s Day. The play is based on short stories by Manto written about women, their struggle and treatment by society. Another play ‘Dakghar’ based on the popular story by Tagore, was brought to stage by Living Theatre Opera team, in a play directed by Sheikh Kherudin. Presented with mix of Rabindra Natyam style a dance by the village girls, a dance style mastered by Tagore himself, the play was about a couple, who adopt a child Amal from their relative. Unfortunately, the child falls sick and doctors advise to keep him indoors. Through the half-open window of his room, the wonderfully imaginative child maintains contact with the outside world.

The curious Amal interacts with the passersby, asking them about places they visit, before the news of construction of a post office nearby catches his fancy. Imagining that he gets a letter by the king, Amal is made to believe that the king will send a letter and his royal physician to attend to him. With the themes of liberation-confinement and zest for life, the play ends dramatically and tragically as the king actually writes a letter to Amal, and arrives for him, only to find that the child has died due to his illness. One of the most celebrated plays by Tagore, Dakghar was received well by city audience.