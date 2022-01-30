Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

It’s poll season and politicians are usually seen using all kinds of mediums to woo voters and theatre or rather streetplays used to be the most common of it all. But, not this time!

Due to Covid-19, this medium seems to be missing amid the pre-poll hustle and bustle. Theatre, especially street theatre used to be the most popular propaganda tool used by political parties during election campaigning. This year, keeping in mind the Covid-19 restrictions, the usual flavour of theatre seems to be underwhelming.

Manchpreet, a noted theatre person, who had been actively participating in the electoral process through theatre, said apart from the pandemic, dis-interest in traditional political discourse is also one of the reasons that theatre artistes are choosing to stay away from ground campaigning.

“I used to perform a lot of street theatre in rural and border areas before elections as part of awareness as well as campaign purpose. This year, too, a lot of offers came, but I chose to stay away, as there was a sense of disappointment towards traditional politics. I feel that theatre must be done for right reasons,” he said.

Gurinder Makana, another theatre personality from the city, who actively participated in awareness through street plays, also chose to wait this time. “Because of Covid-19, there are restrictions regarding ground campaigning as there are no clear guidelines on live performances during election campaigning. Hence, it’s better to wait and consider health safety of artistes,” he said.

While most theatre artistes are missing from ground campaigning for parties, Narinder Sanghi, a noted theatre director, and his group have been performing street plays for AAP. Sanghi said streetplay was the most effective and basic mass medium used for ground electoral campaigning. The content usually is about welfare schemes, election manifesto and voter awareness.

“Six artistes from my theatre group have been hired by AAP to carry out a series of street plays during their ground campaigns. Mostly young artistes and groups are participating in ground campaigns,” he said.