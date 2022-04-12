Campus notes

Arya Samaj foundation Day celebrated

Dignitaries during a seminar to celebrate the Foundation Day of Arya Samaj at BBK DAV College for Women in Amritsar.

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women organised a national seminar to celebrate 147th foundation day of Arya Samaj. Padma Shri Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University, Dharamshala, Himachal Pardesh and Dr Sudha Narendra, Head, Department of Hindi and Director, HRDC, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, were the resource persons for the event. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia threw light on the ten basic tenets of Arya Samaj. She added that pursuit of vedic knowledge, community service and common good form the core of Arya Samaj. In her address, Dr Sudha Jatindera said Arya Samaj teaches us the art of living life with positivity and alacrity. Arya Samaj has taken a stand against many social evils like child marriage and sati pratha. Swami Dayanand taught us to feel pride of our nation, language and religion. Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi said Swami Dayanand Saraswati and his teachings can help us in understanding the requirements and necessities of education system of modern India.

DAV college’s Eco club holds events

The Eco Club of DAV College organised an event on the college premises in which a flower pot painting competition and declamation contest on “Science behind myths’ was held. The main motive of these activities was to create awareness among the students about the environmental issues and to bring forth their creative skills. A total of 40 students took part in the flower pot painting competition while 30 students participated in declamation contest. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said our common rituals like worshipping Peepul tree and offering water to Sun have a scientific reason behind them. Prof Nihita Sharma, Convener of the Eco club, said the purpose of organising the declamation on this particular theme was to acquaint the students with the science behind customs and rituals prevalent in our country. The prizes were also awarded to the winners by Principal. The members of Eco club, Dr Gagandeep Raizada, Dr Raghu Raj, Dr Sakshi, Dr Harsimran Singh and Prof Savita were also present during the occasion.

A student being awarded during an event organised by the Eco Club of DAV College in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo

Webinar on textile industry

Guru Nanak Dev University hosted a webinar on the Recent Development in Apparel and Textile Industry organized by the Department of Apparel and Textile Department. Researchers, scholars, faculty of various institutions and members from various textile industries participated in this webinar. IMJS Sidhu, president and Director in charge, Vardhmaan Group of Industry said dramatic shift is observed in the whole textile and fashion industry over the last 2 decades which includes five majors shifts viz consumption pattern from cotton rich fabric to man made fabric, especially polyester, manufacturing shift (in terms of cost and competitiveness, technological shift (industry 4.0) deals movement of industry towards automation and digitisation, environment shift (increase in demand for more sustainable and organic products). He said the garment industry has shifted from labour intensive to capital intensive (laser cutting, robotic sewing, 3D printing, seamless garment, 3D design and artificial intelligence. He said that in the field of textile processing, digital printing is the engine of growth in the future.

CKD appoints new members

Harinderpal Singh Sethi and Harneet Singh have been appointed new members in charge of Sri Guru Harkrishan International School, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, acting president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), who was especially present on the occasion, was given a warm welcome by the school. It was hoped that the newly appointed school member in-charge would discharge his responsibilities with utmost sincerity and dedication with the help of his associate member in-charge Navtej Singh Narang. Harinderpal Singh Sethi and Harneet Singh thanked the Chief Khalsa Diwan Management for entrusting them with these services and assured to perform this assigned service wholeheartedly. TNS

Newly appointed members being welcomed by Chief Khalsa Diwan officials in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo

