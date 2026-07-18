As desi gulab fields disappear, Amritsar’s centuries-old flower essence trade fades away

Not very long ago, vast stretches of pink desi gulab (indigenous rose) fields around Verka, Bhikhiwind and several villages in Amritsar district would burst into bloom every flowering season, supplying fragrant petals to local factories that distilled natural flower essence for sharbats, murabbas and Ayurvedic products. Today, those rose fields have vanished, taking with them a centuries-old vocation that once flourished in the border district.

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The traditional business of extracting natural essence from flowers has steadily declined over the past 15 years following the discontinuation of desi gulab cultivation, rising production costs and the influx of cheaper packaged essences from outside the state.

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Families that had been engaged in the trade for generations have either shut down their distillation units or shifted operations elsewhere, unable to compete with large-scale manufacturers.

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Pomesh Taneja, whose family has been in the flower extraction business for more than a century, said the trade virtually collapsed after local farmers stopped growing roses.

“Our family factory once supplied flower extracts to leading companies such as Hamdard and Dabur,” he said. “Today, we run a unit in Odisha, where kevda flowers are still cultivated in abundance. Raw material is simply no longer available here.”

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Rakesh Thukral, president of the Achaar Murabba Association of Punjab, recalled that until about 15 years ago, eight to 10 extraction units operated in Amritsar.

“It was a profitable industry because desi gulab was cultivated extensively across the district. The rose fields at Verka, Bhikhiwind and surrounding areas were a treat to the eye. Once cultivation stopped, the industry gradually lost its foundation,” he said.

According to food technologist Dr Sidhant Banura, who completed his PhD at Guru Nanak Dev University in 2024, Amritsar was once an important centre for manufacturing natural flower extracts used in traditional beverages and preserves.

Between 1980 and 2000, nearly a dozen firms extracted essence from rose and kevda flowers, prized for their cooling properties and medicinal value.

Dr Banura said the economics of the trade changed dramatically as production costs increased while consumers increasingly opted for cheaper, diluted extracts available in the market.

The extraction process itself is labour-intensive. Flowers are first cleaned before the petals are separated and boiled in water. As steam rises, it carries volatile aromatic compounds that are condensed in a cooling chamber. The condensate separates into two components—premium essential oil and floral water.

The essential oil, used in natural flavourings, cosmetics, sharbats and Ayurvedic formulations, fetches around Rs 1.5 lakh per litre. The remaining water-soluble floral extract is valued at nearly Rs 20,000 per litre before dilution and is eventually retailed at Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per litre.

Dr Banura said Amritsar’s small cottage units also struggled to compete with modern production hubs in Pushkar (Rajasthan), Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) and Odisha, where manufacturers not only extract essential oils but also process the remaining rose petals into gulkand, making their operations more profitable.

Ironically, while demand for flowers has grown over the years because of the wedding, religious and decorative sectors, the traditional craft of converting them into natural essence has largely disappeared from the region that once supplied extracts to some of the country’s best-known herbal brands.