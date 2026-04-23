As mercury rises, Health Department flags heatstroke risk

With temperatures steadily rising across the region, the Health Department has issued a public advisory urging residents to take precautions against heat waves and heat-related illnesses.

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Amritsar Civil Surgeon Dr Satinderjit Singh Bajaj said prolonged exposure to extreme heat could lead to serious health complications, including dehydration, heatstroke, fever, headaches, vomiting and diarrhoea.

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He added that vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions must exercise extra care in this regard.

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“Do not ignore early symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness or vomiting, and avoid self-medication,” warned Dr Bajaj. He said people should avoid dehydration, and should not consume stale food.

Highlighting preventive measures, Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Rajnish urged people to stay well-hydrated by consuming plenty of fluids such as lemonade, ‘lassi’, coconut water and oral rehydration solution (ORS).

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He also recommended wearing light-coloured, loose cotton clothing to help the body stay cool, and covering the head and body while stepping outdoors.

Residents have been advised to limit exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during peak afternoon hours, and to prioritise balanced, home-cooked meals.

Maintaining hygiene in and around homes was equally important to prevent the spread of seasonal illnesses, he added.

As the heat tightens its grip, officials stress that simple precautions and timely hydration can go a long way in keeping heatstroke at bay. The department as urged area residents to remain vigilant and prioritise hydration.