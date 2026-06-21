As Punjab pushes for GI tag, Amritsari kulcha’s rich history comes into focus

Who does not love the iconic Amritsari kulcha? For countless tourists from across India and abroad, the stuffed bread is as much a part of the city’s identity as the Golden Temple. A trip to the city is often considered incomplete without relishing a crisp, golden kulcha paired with spicy chickpeas and a tall glass of lassi.

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Yet, even the most ardent kulcha lover may not know that the humble leavened bread once enjoyed a status far beyond the breakfast table.

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Historians and culinary enthusiasts point to an intriguing connection between the kulcha and the erstwhile Asaf Jahi dynasty of Hyderabad. Mir Qamruddin, Nizam-ul-Mulk, founder of the dynasty, was so impressed after being offered kulchas by Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Aurangabadi that he adopted the bread as an emblem on the princely state’s flag.

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Whether legend or fact, the tale underlines the extraordinary affection the kulcha commanded far beyond Punjab.

The origins of the kulcha are equally fascinating. One popular account traces it to the Mughal era when a royal cook is believed to have served a stuffed version of plain leavened bread filled with seasonal vegetables to Emperor Shah Jahan. The emperor reportedly became so fond of the preparation that it soon became a staple of his breakfast table.

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As the Punjab Government pursues a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Amritsari kulcha, culinary legends also highlight another lesser-known chapter in its evolution. French cooks employed by British officers are believed to have introduced the technique of creating multiple flaky layers in bread, a method that local bakers adapted and refined over time.

In pre-Partition Amritsar, kulcha was not merely a delicacy but a common breakfast for many households.

“There was a time when people rarely made chapatis at home. Most families preferred tandoori rotis from neighbourhood tandoors and community tandoors were a common feature in localities,” recalled octogenarian Gurdial Kaur.

Today, kulcha outlets dot virtually every corner of the holy city. From shops proudly bearing names such as Kulcha Land, Kulcha Hut and Kulche Wala to countless unnamed roadside eateries, the bread continues to dominate Amritsar’s breakfast culture.