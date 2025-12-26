As Ravi roared, resilience rose above floodwaters

2025 will be remembered with equal parts pain and pride across the Ajnala-Ramdass rural belt.

Advertisement

In September, what began as relentless rainfall soon turned into one of the worst floods the region has witnessed in the past few decades, submerging villages, destroying crops and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Advertisement

The disaster exposed the vulnerability of rural life to extreme weather, but it also revealed the strength of human solidarity in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

For days, dark clouds painted a grim picture of border

villages, as drains and rivulets, fed by the overflowing Ravi, remained swollen, spilling into fields and habitations. As embankments gave way, and water rushed into homes, panic spread quickly.

Advertisement

Houses collapsed, livestock was swept away and standing crops were submerged. The sole source of income for many families vanished overnight. Entire villages in Ajnala and Ramdass were cut off, with roads disappearing under sheets of muddy water.

For farmers, the floods were not just a natural calamity, but an emotional blow too.

Paddy fields that had promised a good harvest lay flattened, vegetables rotted in waterlogged soil, and fodder was washed away.

Many families lost months of hard work in a matter of hours. With electricity snapped and drinking water sources contaminated, life came to a worrying, sad standstill. And after the waters subsided, another challenge emerged. With epidemic-like conditions looming, flood-affected residents had little time to recover.

Amid the devastation, stories of courage and compassion emerged from every corner. Neighbours turned rescuers — using tractors, makeshift boats and ropes to pull people out of flooded homes.

Young men waded through chest-deep water to rescue the elderly, women and children. Gurdwaras and community halls opened their doors to displaced families, offering shelter, ‘langar’ (food) and medical aid.

Volunteers worked day and night, distributing dry ration, clothes and clean drinking water. What stood out during the crisis was the seemingly spontaneous coming together of people, cutting though social and economic lines.

Farmers helped labourers, villagers helped strangers, and youth groups coordinated relief efforts long before official assistance reached some areas.

Doctors and paramedics set up temporary camps to treat infections, snake bites and injuries, while many homemakers quietly took charge of cooking and caring for children in their communities.

The floods also tested the response mechanisms of the administration. While rescue teams were deployed and relief camps were set up, delays and gaps were widely reported, especially in remote villages.

Many residents complained that warnings came too late and that drainage systems failed to handle the volume of water. In several areas, water remained stagnant for days, increasing the risk of disease and prolonging suffering.

As the waters slowly receded, the true scale of destruction became visible: cracked walls, collapsed roofs and fields layered with silt told a story of loss that statistics could never fully capture.

For many families, rebuilding will take years.

Compensation announcements brought some relief, but villagers argue that money alone cannot restore lost livelihoods or undo the trauma experienced, particularly by children and the elderly.

Beyond the immediate impact, the floods have raised troubling questions about the future.

Experts and locals alike believe the tragedy was not entirely unavoidable. Encroachments on natural drainage channels, inadequate desilting of drains, and the absence of long-term flood management planning are being cited as contributing factors.

With climate change increasing the frequency of extreme rainfall events, the rural belt stands at greater risk unless urgent corrective steps are taken.

Residents are demanding improved drainage infrastructure, regular maintenance of water channels, and a robust early warning system.

There is also a growing call to involve local communities in disaster preparedness, as those on ground are often the first responders.

Farmers are seeking policies that protect them from climate-related losses, including crop insurance that delivers timely relief.

As the year draws to a close, the floods of Ajnala and Ramdass remain a stark reminder of nature’s power and human vulnerability. Yet, they also stand as a testament to resilience.

In the darkest hours, when water surrounded homes and hope seemed distant, people reached out to one another, proving that compassion can rise even higher than floodwaters.

The challenge now is to ensure that the lessons of this disaster are not forgotten. Preparedness, planning and accountability must replace apathy so that future generations are spared similar suffering.

If the spirit of unity witnessed during the floods can be matched with foresight and responsible governance, the tragedy could become a turning point for a safer and more resilient rural Punjab.