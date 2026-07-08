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Home / Amritsar / ASHA workers hold protest over low wages in Tarn Taran

ASHA workers hold protest over low wages in Tarn Taran

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:41 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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ASHA workers during a protest in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.
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The Tarn Taran unit of the All India ASHA/Facilitator Workers’ Union burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the SDM office complex here on Tuesday to protest against the state government. The ASHA workers gathered under the leadership of Manjit Kaur, Gurwant Kaur and Balwinder Kaur and raised slogans against the government.

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Addressing the gathering, district general secretary Seema Sohal and trade union leader Swaran Singh Koharka said ASHA workers and facilitators receive a very meagre honorarium despite being assigned a workload far greater than that of many permanent employees.

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They alleged that even the Punjab Health Minister has failed to address the concerns of ASHA workers and accused the government of showing complete indifference towards their demands. They said the government had crossed all limits of arrogance.

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The union announced that it would continue its protest by burning effigies of the government in different districts across Punjab until July 16.

On the occasion, Prabhjit Kaur, Paramjit Kaur Muse, Damanjit Kaur Manan, Parsin Manan, Poonam of Tarn Taran, Davinder Kaur Chabal, Lovejit Kaur, Amarjit Kaur and several others also addressed the gathering.

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