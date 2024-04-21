ASHA workers protest against retirement at 58

Tarn Taran, April 20

Under the banner of Democratic ASHA Workers Facilitators Union, ASHA workers and facilitators organised a rally here on Saturday in the office complex of the Civil Surgeon to protest against releasing their colleagues who crossed the age of 58 on March 31. The protesting workers presented a memorandum to Civil Surgeon-cum-Deputy Director Dr Kalampal and to the office of Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal.

State leader Paramjit Kaur Mann, district president Rajinder Kaur Pahuwind and other leaders while addressing on the occasion said the state government had unheard the fact that they have been working with the department for over 17 years with meagre contribution and have now been relieved suddenly with no prior notice.

The leaders demanded that their age of retirement be fixed to 65 and Rs 10,000 monthly pension to be granted to them. They also called for the roll back of orders of the retirement of ASHA Workers and the facilitators at the age of 58.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran