ASHA workers unite against non-payment of contribution fee

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 4

All ASHA workers working in Tarn Taran at a meeting organised here on Monday condemned the non-payment of their contribution fees to them by the district officials which is due for the last about six months.

Ramandeep Kaur, president of the workers and Poonam, Tejinder Kaur, Palwi Sapra were among the other who addressed on the occasion. The leaders said after the meeting the ASHA workers met Civil Surgeon Dr Ranu Bhatia and expressed their resentment over the non-payment of their honoraria who said them that she had sent it in the account of SMO of the local District Civil Surgeon Dr Swaranjit Dhawan many days back.

The workers when met SMO Dr Dhawan he denied to receive any contribution of the ASHA workers. They warned that in case they were not paid their payment soon they would be go on agitation path.