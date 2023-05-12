Ashirwad scheme: Rs 14.17 cr given to beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

The state government has released Rs 14.17 crore for 2,779 beneficiaries for girls from poor and needy families of the district under the Ashirwad scheme.

DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said within a week, the amount would be transferred online into the accounts of the beneficiaries for a period from April 2022 to November 2022. He said under the scheme, girls from the Scheduled Castes and Christian communities, widows of any caste, backward class girls and girls from economically backward families at the time of marriage were given a financial assistance of Rs 51,000.

He said in order to make the scheme easily accessible to needy people, a portal was also launched on April 1. Applicants could file their applications under this scheme while sitting at home and the benefit of this scheme could be availed of by only two girls of a family. Besides, the beneficiary must be a resident of Punjab and his annual income should not exceed Rs 32,790.

Sanjiv Manan, District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer, said the received amount was transferred into the accounts of the beneficiaries through the DBT mode.