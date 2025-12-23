ASI among five booked after undertrial escapes from custody

An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody on Friday (December 19) while being taken to the Central Jail, Amritsar.

Advertisement

The Harike police took action in the matter on Sunday, after a delay of two days, the reasons for which, officials said, are best known to the district police. The escaped undertrial has been identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Kot Data village in Patti subdivision. The Harike police booked five persons in connection with the incident on Sunday (December 21), of whom two have been arrested, SSP Surendra Lamba said.

Advertisement

According to the police, Jaskaran Singh was in the custody of the Harike police and was being taken to the Amritsar Central Jail by ASI Sukhwant Singh and Home Guard jawan Satnam Singh on Friday when he managed to escape from custody while still wearing handcuffs.

Advertisement

The Harike police registered a case under Sections 262, 263, 264, 249 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Those booked in the case include ASI Sukhwant Singh, Home Guard jawan Satnam Singh, absconding undertrial Jaskaran Singh, his father Gurnam Singh, a resident of Kot Data village, and Harmandeep Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Burj Dewasingh village and a friend of the undertrial.

SSP Surendra Lamba said that the police made all possible efforts to trace the undertrial immediately after his escape. However, when he could not be located, a formal case was registered against the police personnel and others involved.

Advertisement

Commenting on the delay in registering the case, the SSP stated that priority was initially given to searching for the accused, and legal action was taken only after these efforts failed. The ASI and the Home Guard jawan, along with the escaped undertrial, are currently absconding.

Investigations revealed that after escaping, Jaskaran Singh was given shelter at his house by his friend Harmandeep Singh, who later dropped him at an undisclosed location. The SSP confirmed that Gurnam Singh, the father of the undertrial, and Harmandeep Singh have been arrested, while the remaining accused, including the ASI, Home Guard jawan and the undertrial, are still at large.