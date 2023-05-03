ASI, Amritsar civic body say no change in stand on Ram Bagh clubs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

The Municipal Corporation (MC) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stand by their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in December 2018 over the historic Ram Bagh. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked the ASI, MC and the state government to clear their stand on three elite clubs functioning from the historic Ram Bagh during a previous hearing in February.

The ASI submitted that it had considered the proposal forwarded by the State Government and rejected it. It also clearly stated in the affidavit on March 24 that they would not enter into any amendment or modification in the agreement signed on December 4, 2018. The MC has also filed the affidavit that they stand by the MoU.

It is worth mentioning that in a hearing on February 23, the court of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Judge Arun Palli had directed the ASI to file an affidavit, taking clear stand with regard to preservation and protection of the three clubs.