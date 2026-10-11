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Home / Amritsar / ASI attack: Amritsar police tight-lipped as reports of first arrest do rounds

ASI attack: Amritsar police tight-lipped as reports of first arrest do rounds

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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ASI Sukhchain Singh was shot at by bike-borne assailants at Jagdev Khurd village, Ajnala, on Monday night.
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The Amritsar rural police have reportedly made an arrest in connection with the attack on GRP

ASI Sukhchain Singh posted in the Ajnala area earlier this week.

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The motorcycle and the pistol allegedly used in the crime have also been recovered.

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However, police officials are tight-lipped over any development in the case

so far, maintaining that a probe is underway and that the accused would be nabbed soon.

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Sources claimed that the accused was arrested from a border village in the Gharinda area on Friday evening, while raids were on to arrest the second accused.

As per preliminary investigation, both accused are drug addicts. “The one in police custody is being interrogated to establish the duo’s link with Pakistan-based handlers. However, the handler reportedly stopped communicating with them after the incident,” investigators stated.

ASI Sukhchain Singh was shot at by motorcycle-borne assailants in Jagdev Khurd village, Ajnala, while returning home off duty on Monday night. He had suffered a bullet injury in the arm. He had initially suspected that the attack was the fallout of a family dispute as he was working on the case pertaining to his brother’s murder.

In the past eight months, five such attacks have taken place. While four police officials succumbed to their injuries, two had survived the attacks.

In the first attack, two police officials were shot in the Darangla area in Gurdaspur, while ASI Joga Singh was killed in Majitha. Later, ASI Jaswant Singh narrowly escaped while returning home in the Rajasansi area. Then ASI Harjit Singh was shot at the Bhagtanwala grain market. The police had cracked the cases of Gurdaspur attack and ASI Harjit Singh murder, apart from ASI Jaswant Singh’s. The murders of ASI Joga Singh remain unsolved.

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