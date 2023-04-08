ASI booked for ‘concocted’ robbery

Tarn Taran, April 7
A false robbery complaint cost dear to an ASI of the Punjab Police. The cop, Baldev Singh, in his complaint to the city police said that he after taking cash worth Rs 12 lakh (loan) from his sister, a resident of Amritsar, was returning home (Tarn Taran) on his moped. The complainant further alleged that he was just a few yards ahead of Doburji village when four armed robbers stopped him and fired a shot at his right leg and took the cash of Rs. 12 lakh which he had wrapped around his right leg.
DSP Jaspal Singh said that the police verified the facts and found the statement of Baldev Singh beyond truth. The DSP said that Baldev Singh had concocted the story just to avoid the amount taken by him from his relatives and other persons close to him.
The DSP said a case under relevant sections of the IPC had been registered against Baldev Singh and his other associates involved in the alleged robbery.
