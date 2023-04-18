ASI dies of cardiac arrest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 17

An ASI posted in Amritsar died of cardiac arrest on Sunday at Ekal Gadda village.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Singh (56). Partap Singh, his close relative, said that Jaswinder Singh had come back home after performing his duties in Amritsar on Sunday morning when he complained of chest pain. He died soon after.

The Verowal police lodged a report under Section 174 CrPC in this regard. The postmortem of the body was performed at the local Civil Hospital on Monday.