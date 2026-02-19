DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / ASI held for alleged bribery in drug case, nabbed while fleeing abroad

ASI held for alleged bribery in drug case, nabbed while fleeing abroad

The accused has been identified as ASI Ripin Sharma. Along with him, his alleged associate, Gaurav Arora, has also been taken into custody

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:26 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File.
Advertisement

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) posted in intelligence wing while he was allegedly attempting to flee abroad after being booked in a corruption case connected to seizure of narcotics.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as ASI Ripin Sharma. Along with him, his alleged associate, Gaurav Arora, has also been taken into custody.

Advertisement

According to officials, the duo allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the family of a suspect in a drug trafficking case in exchange for facilitating his release from police custody. The family initially arranged Rs 5 lakh, which was handed over at Arora’s shop. Sources in the ANTF said that Arora retained Rs 2 lakh while passing on Rs 3 lakh to the ASI. The ANTF later recovered Rs 5 lakh linked to the bribery and registered a case.

Advertisement

The matter stems from a December 11, 2025 operation when the ANTF arrested four individuals near Khai Wali Gali and seized 2.08 kg of heroin. Subsequent interrogation led to the recovery of Rs 9 lakh of suspected drug money and three pistols. The suspect Sukhwinder Singh was questioned, leading to allegations that Sharma and Arora sought bribes to shield him from legal action.

Suspicion arose after ANTF officials reviewed CCTV footage from Arora’s shop, which reportedly corroborated the illegal transaction. The authorities then issued a look-out circular against Sharma, who was allegedly planning to leave the country. He was apprehended at Delhi airport and handed over to investigators. Both the accused were currently in judicial custody while further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts