ASI held for alleged bribery in drug case, nabbed while fleeing abroad

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) posted in intelligence wing while he was allegedly attempting to flee abroad after being booked in a corruption case connected to seizure of narcotics.

The accused has been identified as ASI Ripin Sharma. Along with him, his alleged associate, Gaurav Arora, has also been taken into custody.

According to officials, the duo allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the family of a suspect in a drug trafficking case in exchange for facilitating his release from police custody. The family initially arranged Rs 5 lakh, which was handed over at Arora’s shop. Sources in the ANTF said that Arora retained Rs 2 lakh while passing on Rs 3 lakh to the ASI. The ANTF later recovered Rs 5 lakh linked to the bribery and registered a case.

The matter stems from a December 11, 2025 operation when the ANTF arrested four individuals near Khai Wali Gali and seized 2.08 kg of heroin. Subsequent interrogation led to the recovery of Rs 9 lakh of suspected drug money and three pistols. The suspect Sukhwinder Singh was questioned, leading to allegations that Sharma and Arora sought bribes to shield him from legal action.

Suspicion arose after ANTF officials reviewed CCTV footage from Arora’s shop, which reportedly corroborated the illegal transaction. The authorities then issued a look-out circular against Sharma, who was allegedly planning to leave the country. He was apprehended at Delhi airport and handed over to investigators. Both the accused were currently in judicial custody while further investigation is underway.