ASI held for demanding bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

The rural police have arrested yet another Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on the charge of corruption after his video of seeking bribe went viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Dhanwant Singh, is posted at the Gharinda police station (here) as a wireless operator. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him, informed Deputy Superintendence of Police (Attari) Parvesh Chopra. He said ASI Dhanwant Singh was immediately placed under suspension.

The DSP said a video of ASI Dhanwant Singh went viral in which he was seen demanding bribe and a liquor bottle from a family for some work. Following this, senior police officials immediately directed to register an FIR against him. He said the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police had adopted zero tolerance towards corruption and those found involved in corrupt practices would not be spared.

He was second cop to be booked on corruption charges within three days. Earlier, Bachiwind police chowki in-charge ASI Bhagwan Singh was caught for allegedly demanding bribe from kin of drug peddlers.

A day after his son Karanbir Singh of Chogawan was nominated in the case.

A video went viral on social media in which Bhagwan Singh was seen demanding bribe from a family for not registering an FIR against their kin who was held with smack.

The two cops were produced in a court which sent them to custody for further probe.