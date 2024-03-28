ASI lands in Vigilance net for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

The Vigilance Bureau has arrested a police post in-charge while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a local resident Harjinder Singh of Fatahpur here.

The accused was identified as ASI Gurjit Singh who was posted in the Court Complex police chowki here.

A VB spokesman, in a statement issued here today, said that the complainant approached while accusing the ASI of demanding Rs 50,000 as bribe for taking action in his complaint. The victim was defrauded of Rs 40 lakh by several persons. He alleged that the accused ASI had already taken Rs 20,000 as bribe and was putting pressure to cough out the remaining amount. Following the complaint, the VB laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed.

